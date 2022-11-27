NFL World Wants Buccaneers Coach To Be Fired

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his teammates during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Buccaneers fans have seen enough from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

Tampa Bay lost in overtime to Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

Throughout the season, fans have been frustrated with their offensive coordinator. Now, they believe it's time to finally make a change.

"Todd Bowles/Byron Leftwich pretty much made a loud statement today that they didn’t trust Tom Brady to get a 4th & 2 in opposing territory or to get into field goal position with 32 seconds and 3 timeouts. It cost them a win AND Tristan Wirfs. Both should be fired," one fan wrote.

"I’m no longer asking for Byron Leftwich to be fired. I’m asking for the entire freaking coaching staff of the buccaneers to be fired," one fan added.

"I have to say if Todd Bowles and Byron Leftwich don’t get fired tomorrow it’s a disgrace, the coaching malpractice they’ve shown all year is the worst I’ve ever seen. The Bucs would be 8-3 with anyone else coaching," one fan added.

"Byron Leftwich needs to be fired. His play calling is an abomination. And Todd Bowles conservative nature is keeping the Browns in the game. He should've let Darden return the punt. Nobody within 15 yards around him," one fan added.

Bucs fans were pretty shocked by Sunday's loss to the Browns, but they remain in the playoff race, thanks to the NFC South being so awful.

Should Tampa Bay make a coaching move?