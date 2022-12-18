NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Game

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were leading the Cincinnati Bengals by multiple scores in the first half.

Fast forward to the start of the fourth quarter and the Bengals are leading the Bucs, 27-17. It's been a truly stunning collapse for Tom Brady and Co.

Tampa Bay will fall to 6-8 on the season barring a fourth quarter comeback on Sunday. While the NFC South remains up for grabs, many Bucs fans have seen enough from head coach Todd Bowles.

In fact, they would like him to be fired following the game on Sunday night.

"Fire Bowles. Right now," one fan wrote.

"Please fire Bowles, please," one fan added.

"Fire Todd Bowles," another fan wrote on social media on Sunday night.

While Bowles will likely not be fired following the game, a change could happen in the offseason.

"Gonna be a fascinating offseason of change in Tampa. Think a lot of these players are rightfully gone. And hopefully the coaching staff too. Hopefully they prioritize keeping the young talent and getting ready to compete in 2024/2025," one NFL analyst pointed out.

The Bucs still have time to clinch a playoff berth and potentially turn their season around.

However, at this point, it's clear that the fan base is extremely frustrated with the coaching staff.