NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Punt Decision

Few things in football, if any, upset the general fan base more than a punt inside another team's territory.

We had one on Sunday.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus chose to punt from the Eagles' 31-yard line on Sunday afternoon.

Fans are furious.

"Punting from the 31 yard line should be a fireable offense," one fan wrote on social media.

Welp.

According to reports from Soldier Field, there was a heavy wind swirling, leading to the team's kicker telling the team he likely couldn't make the kick.

So, that led to the punt.

"Good shot from FOX showed Cairo Santos testing the wind and then immediately signaling to the coaches that he didn't feel good about the 49-yard FG attempt. #Bears punted instead," Adam Hoge tweeted.

Fans don't seem to like it, though.

"They’re 3-10, make the attempt at least, try to win," one fan wrote.

"I'm a little curious if missing these few extra points lately ... Any chance have that not been happening he would have been more like willing to go out there and give it a shot," another fan wrote.

"Time to find a new kicker then," one fan added.

The Eagles are currently leading the Bears, 10-6, on Sunday afternoon.