NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired After Today's Game

The NFL World believes we might see an NFL head coach getting fired after Sunday's final game.

The Arizona Cardinals are set to wrap up their disappointing 2022 regular season on Sunday. Arizona, 4-12 on the season, is set to play San Francisco in the final game of the year.

Should Kliff Kingsbury be fired following the final game of the regular season?

Many NFL fans seem to think so.

The football world seems to be convinced that Kingsbury will be fired following the final game of the year.

According to one report, it's an "open secret" that it will be happening.

The Cardinals' decision to hire Kingsbury was a pretty big surprise to the football world. Unsurprisingly, he has not delivered any big results.

Should the Cardinals make a move and fire the team's longtime head coach?