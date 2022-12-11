NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired At Halftime

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Case Keenum #4 of the Denver Broncos drops back to pass in a general view in the second quarter of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 25, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Do it at halftime, Broncos...

The Broncos are currently getting shellacked by the Chiefs at home on Sunday afternoon.

Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has survived so far this season, but enough is enough.

Do it already, Denver.

"Is there any good reason Nathaniel Hackett should finish the season? The Broncos are surely going to fire him after the season, so why not give an interim head coach a few games to see if he can start the process of figuring out why Russell Wilson sucks and how he can be fixed?" one writer tweeted.

"Today would be a good day to fire Nathaniel Hackett," one fan added.

"fire nathaniel hackett at halftime," one fan added.

"If ownership doesn’t fire Hackett I’m done with the Broncos," another fan wrote.

"Why does Hackett still have a job? Fire his a-- at halftime," one fan added.

Do it already, guys.