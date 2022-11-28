NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired On Monday

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The college football world has played witness to several notable head coaching firings on Sunday and Monday.

The NFL world is waiting for its firing.

Many NFL fans are calling for a head coach to be fired on Monday, following his team's loss on Sunday afternoon.

NFL fans are waiting for the Denver Broncos to fire head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday afternoon.

"It is 9:49 on Monday morning. Has Nathaniel Hackett been fired yet?" one fan wrote.

"It is 11:29 Monday morning. No news yet about Nathaniel Hackett being fired. So they're likely not firing him. Which is stunning," one fan added.

"42 days until Black Monday. I don’t think anything will happen with Hackett until then," another fan wrote.

"Today would be a good day to fire Nathaniel Hackett," one fan added.

Hackett is less than one full season into his tenure leading the Denver Broncos.

Should he be given more time or fired now?