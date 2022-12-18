NFL World Wants Head Coach Fired Sunday Morning

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Has an interim NFL head coach ever been fired?

Following Saturday's shocking loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Minnesota Vikings - the loss in a vacuum wasn't shocking, but given the fact that the Colts led by four-plus touchdowns at one point, it is - many fans are arguing for history to be made.

The NFL world has been calling for Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday to get fired.

Should he be?

"Steve Smith just now on NFL Network: Jeff Saturday should be the first interim head coach to be fired," Pro Football Talk tweeted.

"Has an interim head coach ever been fired before?" Nicole Auerbach wondered.

"Jeff Saturday about to be the first fired interim head coach in NFL history," one fan added.

"Can an interim coach be fired for a horrible loss? Or is that redundant?" one fan added.

"Does anyone know if an interim Head Coach has ever been fired in the middle of their interim tenure?" another fan wrote on social media.

It's unlikely that Saturday will get fired during the middle of his interim tenure, but it's possible that this'll end his hopes of getting the full-time job.