NFL World Wants Josh McDaniels On The Hot Seat

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JUNE 07: Head coach Josh McDaniels of the Las Vegas Raiders laughs during a news conference after the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on June 07, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders fans aren't pleased with Josh McDaniels following Sunday's 24-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

The Raiders fell to 2-5 after getting shut out at the Superdome with just 183 total yards. Derek Carr finished with 101 passing yards, only three of which went to Davante Adams.

Meanwhile, Saints running back Alvin Kamara shredded the defense to 158 total yards and three touchdowns.

Following the dismal performance, fans took out their pitch forks and called for McDaniels to land on the hot seat.

"Josh McDaniels has to be on the hot seat," podcaster Raider Cody wrote on Twitter. "Basically a must-win game if you want to make a push for the playoffs. ... Completely unacceptable."

"Josh McDaniels should be on the hot seat for this abysmal Raiders offense," Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino wrote on Twitter. "How do you add Adams and be this terrible? Carr looks completely off."

"Josh McDaniels just called a 3rd & 1 end around and a 4th & 2 fake punt. That should yield an immediate dismissal," FOX producer Derek Thomas said.

"Maybe Josh McDaniels is not a great head coach," ESPN's Ryan Clark opined.

McDaniels isn't even midway through his first season in Las Vegas, but it's a terrible start for a team that acquired Adams after a postseason appearance.

Although he has a decorated track record as the New England Patriots' offensive coordinator, McDaniels has yet to succeed as a head coach. He got fired in his second season with the Denver Broncos following a 3-9 start.

McDaniels could eventually suffer the same fate if the Raiders don't find their rhythm. They'll look to rebound next Sunday against the 2-6 Jacksonville Jaguars.