NFL World Wants Kicker To Be Cut During Game

Has an NFL kicker ever been released during a game?

Some NFL fans want it to happen on Sunday afternoon, during the Chicago Bears vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.

Bears kicker Cairo Santos told his coaches that he couldn't go out for a 48-yard field goal on Sunday afternoon, because the wind was too much.

"Good shot from FOX showed Cairo Santos testing the wind and then immediately signaling to the coaches that he didn't feel good about the 49-yard FG attempt. #Bears punted instead," Adam Hoge tweeted.

Fans aren't loving that.

"Worst kicker in the league," one fan wrote.

"We might need a new kicker…" another fan added.

"Time for a new kicker. Sigh," another fan wrote.

"Alright I love you Cairo but I think it may be time," one fan added on social media.

The Bears are currently losing to the Eagles, 10-6, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is on FOX.