NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night.

Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night.

Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to the game's excitement.

Some fans are now calling for the legendary announcer to be fired. While that won't happen, perhaps we should get some new announcers in 2023...

"Let’s talk about how during this unreal comeback, Al Michaels & Tony Dungy combined for the worst announcing in the history of sports. Fire both of these clowns," one fan wrote.

"Al Michaels should be calling for play by play for a retirement home bingo league. What a joke. Pathetic actually," one fan added.

"Fire Al Michaels," one fan added.

Should Amazon and NBC make a decision on Michaels?