NFL World Wants Longtime Announcer To Retire

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 30: A view of an NFL Network microphone before the AFC Championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 30, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Is it time for one legendary NFL announcer to call it a career?

The football world wasn't thrilled with Al Michaels and Tony Dungy's performance during the Chargers at Jaguars game on Saturday evening.

Michaels had a somewhat rough 2022 season. He called games for Amazon Prime, which weren't great, and now his playoff performance was less than thrilling.

Many fans are suggesting that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, simply retire.

"Al Michaels was paid $15 **million** a year to make a call like that on a game winning FG on a monster comeback. You are stealing. Retire," one fan wrote.

"Exhibit A that Al Michaels needs to retire," one fan added.

"Michaels needs to retire. And he had zero chemistry with Dungy which didn’t help. Oh well," one fan added.

"This is why TNF was brutal to watch. Al Michaels needs to retire. Pay Chris Fowler whatever he wants to do it," one fan wrote.

Should the longtime NFL announcer call it a career this offseason?