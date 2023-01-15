NFL World Wants Longtime Coach Fired During Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the stadium before the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints game on September 11, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The New York Giants are leading the Minnesota Vikings, 14-7, early in the first half on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota had a big year, but the Vikings played with fire for most of the season. Now, they might not be able to overcome their deficiencies.

Most fans are blaming the team's defensive coordinator, 65-year-old Ed Donatell.

Some Vikings fans are even saying that the longtime coach should be fired at halftime.

"Pathetic. Fire Donatell mid-game," one fan wrote.

"Ed Donatell’s Cover 2 is in regular season form," one fan added.

"Can we fire Ed Donatell between quarters? Might be the worst defensive football team to have ever made the playoffs," one fan added.

"I’ve seen enough. Fire Ed Donatell. He’s trash," another fan wrote on social media.

A Minnesota Vikings helmet is placed on the field ahead of an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings in Detroit, Michigan USA, on Sunday, December 11, 2022. (Photo by Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto/Getty Images

The game is airing on FOX.