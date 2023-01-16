NFL World Wants Longtime Coach Fired Sunday Night

The Minnesota Vikings fell to the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota's offense couldn't do much in the second half, while New York's offense had little trouble attacking the Vikings' porous defense.

Many in the NFL world are now calling for the Vikings to fire longtime defensive coordinator Ed Donatell.

"Fire Donatell immediately during the commercial break. This literally cannot be any worse," one fan wrote.

"If we don't fire Ed Donatell tonight, I will be disappointed. I've never seen a defense just play to lose like that in a playoff game. They looked like they were hoping the Giants won. They laid down & screwed us. All of them, but especially our defensive coordinator," one fan added.

"Fire Ed Donatell now!! He is a complete joke!" one fan added.

"Can we fire Ed Donatell between quarters? Might be the worst defensive football team to have ever made the playoffs," one fan added.

Should the Vikings make a change?