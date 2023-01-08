NFL World Wants Officiating Crew To Be Investigated

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The NFL World is not happy with the officiating crew from Sunday afternoon's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

There were some wild calls in this one, including some brutal missed penalties.

"Wow, the refs did NOT call this a facemask penalty on Deshaun Watson. Almost any QB easily gets this call," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The officiating crew is taking some major heat on Sunday evening, with some calling for investigations.

"NFL is going to need to look at Clete Blakeman's crew after this one. Worst officiated game of the year, by far. Horrendous calls all day long," one fan wrote.

The Steelers beat the Browns, 28-14, on Sunday afternoon, but they will miss out on the playoffs.