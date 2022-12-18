NFL World Wants Patriots Coach Fired On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 16: (L to R) head coach Bill Belichick, senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia and offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach Joe Judge of the New England Patriots look on during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

New England Patriots fans are pretty fed up on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots offense is once again struggling to get going, this time against the Raiders. New England fans are done with offensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

In fact, many fans want the Patriots coach to be fired.

"Can they please just fire Patricia," one fan wrote.

"Fire Matt Patricia," one fan added.

"Fire Matt Patricia and hire Deion Branch to be the Patriots offensive coordinator," another fan suggested.

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Boston fans, who also are done with the Red Sox general manager.

The Patriots and the Raiders are currently playing on CBS.