NFL World Wants Prominent Analyst To Quit His Job

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: TV sports commentators Skip Bayless (L) and Shannon Sharpe attends the 2016 IAVA Heroes Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images) Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

This Wednesday's episode of "Undisputed" was interesting to say the least. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe opened up the show with an intense argument.

Sharpe told the national audience on FS1 that he didn't agree with Bayless' tweet about the Damar Hamlin situation. He even suggested that Bayless should delete it.

Bayless then fired back by saying, "I’m not going to take it down because I stand by what I tweeted, OK?"

Sharpe then called out Bayless for interrupting his opening monologue. This led to a debate about whether or not FS1's decision-makers were OK with Bayless' comments on Monday.

While there's currently no indication that major changes will be made to "Undisputed," sports fans believe Sharpe should leave the show behind.

"If Im Shannon Sharpe, Im talking to the people at FOX and Im saying either you fire Skip or I quit, because there are a lot of other places that would want me and not treat me or others poorly," one person said.

"Shannon Sharpe would find a job if he quit. And he should," another person wrote. "And when Fox tries to hire a replacement everyone should say no. Let Skip talk to himself for three hours (or however long that show it) and let him wallow in the ensuing irrelevance."

"The chemistry just ain’t there no more either Shannon gone quit or get fire," a third person tweeted.

Bayless and Sharpe have been working together since September of 2016.

From the outside looking in, it seems like Sharpe's relationship with Bayless has deteriorated over the past few years.