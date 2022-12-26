NFL World Wants Prominent Assistant Coach To Be Fired

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got the win on Sunday night, defeating the Arizona Cardinals in overtime, but it didn't look good for most of the night.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense once again struggled to get things going.

Throughout the season, fans have had issues with Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. While Leftwich has previously been mentioned for some head coaching gigs, he's now on the hot seat, at least according to the fans.

Many in the NFL world are calling for the Buccaneers to make a change.

"What else do you need to see? This coaching staff does the least with the most amount of talent. The offense is a joke. Fire Bowles and Leftwich" one fan wrote.

"Hey everyone AZ has the WORST scoring defense and this team only has 6. I want them to lose out and fire Bowles and Leftwich. This is not worth a playoff game," one fan added.

"The bucs need to fire leftwich too. This playbook hasn’t worked all year and yet here we are with the same plays every week," one fan added.

Should the Buccaneers make a change?