NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night.

The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend.

Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon.

Cardinals fans are ready to fire head coach Kliff Kingsbury and hire Sean Payton.

'If Sean Payton is truly interested in the Cardinals and Chargers, that was a good result for Arizona," one fan wrote.

"And that's a wrap Send GM Steve Keim and HC Kliff Kingsbury on their way. Change the locks What a poorly coached football team. Needs an infusion of better talent in one too many key positions. Give me Sean Payton. It's mock draft season," one fan added.

"Repeat after me. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton. Fire Kliff Kingsbury & hire Sean Payton," another fan added.

Kingsbury recently signed a contract extension, so perhaps the Cardinals won't make the move in-season.

But Cardinals fans are certainly calling for the change right now.