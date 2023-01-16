NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Monday

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Few NFL head coaches, if any, are more synonymous with their franchise than John Harbaugh is with the Baltimore Ravens.

But following Sunday night's disappointing playoff loss to the Bengals, some are suggesting that it's time for the Ravens to move on from their longtime head coach.

Harbaugh struggled with clock management on Sunday night, leading to some major frustration from the fan base. The team's play calling was also pretty suspect.

"FIRE JOHN HARBAUGH, GREG ROMAN, ERIC DESCOTA, JAMES PROCHE, SAMMY WATKINS, STEVE SAUNDERS TONIGHT," one fan wrote.

"You have Pat Ricard, JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and the play is a LONG QB SNEAK? Fire Harbaugh. Fire Roman. I don't care who wins this game," one fan added.

"Ravens have won 1 playoff game in the last 7 years. Where's the calls to fire Harbaugh or does that just apply to Tomlin?" another fan wondered.

"Pathetic. I mean I was expecting the Bengals to blow out the Ravens. Now that I've watched this game, this is a worse way to lose. Fire Greg Roman and now I am leaning fire Harbaugh, whom I've always liked," one fan added.

The Ravens players aren't happy, either.

Is it time for a change?