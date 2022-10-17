NFL World Wants Prominent Head Coach Fired Tonight

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 24: General view of action as wide receiver Jaron Brown #13 of the Arizona Cardinals catches a pass during the second half of the NFL game against the New York Giants at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 24, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Arizona Cardinals won 23-0. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Is it time for a head coaching change in Arizona?

The Cardinals fell to 2-4 on the season following Sunday afternoon's 19-9 loss to the Seahawks.

Fans are beginning to be pretty fed up with head coach Kliff Kingsbury. The former college football head coach is in his fourth season.

At this point, Kingsbury probably is what he is. Does that mean the Cardinals should make a move?

"Leave Kliff in Seattle," one fan suggested..

"I’m done with Kliff! Rant coming soon…" another fan admitted.

"Forget about DeAndre Hopkins; the only way anything is changing with this franchise is when they move on from Keim and Kliff. The rot is deeeeeep," one fan admitted.

An in-season coaching move probably won't happen, but perhaps an offseason one will.

"Give me Sean Payton This is year 4 with Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach. They should be better than this. DeAndre Hopkins cannot be the one guy that makes their offense click. It's not sustainable success," one fan added.

Sean Payton should be available this offseason.

Giving him Kyler Murray and some weapons on offense would be pretty fun to watch.