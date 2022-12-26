NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Be Suspended

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 26: Fireworks explode before a game between the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium on November 26, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The National Football League is being called on to punish New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Jones had a "dirty" block against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Following the game, Jones faced serious criticism for his questionable play.

Now, Jones is reportedly being reviewed for potential discipline by the league.

Many NFL fans have already seen enough, though. They want Jones to be suspended.

"IRTY!!!!! Gotta suspend Mac Jones for that! Bush league move" one fan wrote.

"As a patriots fan I hope they suspend Mac Jones for life. Need to keep integrity of the game," one fan added.

"Mac Jones is such a dirty player. Suspend him," another fan wrote.

"please suspend this clown or at least don’t suspend defenders when they “handle” this issue themselves," another fan added on social media.

What kind of punishment should the league hand down to Jones for this play?