NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Get Benched

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 27: General view of MetLife Stadium prior to the start of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New York Jets on August 27, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

The New York Jets and the New England Patriots have played one of the worst games of the NFL season on Sunday afternoon.

It's New York 3, New England 3 on Sunday. We could be heading into overtime.

No one needs that.

Jets fans are even calling for quarterback Zach Wilson to get benched. The Jets have invested a lot in Wilson, drafting him very high, but he's been extremely frustrating to watch.

"Bench Zach Wilson. Put in Mike White. Win the game," one fan wrote.

"Wide open over the middle, Wilson didn’t even look. Bench him," another fan added.

"If the jets even get lucky enough to be in OT… bench Wilson.. for The love of god," another fan wrote.

"The Jets should bench Zac Wilson today," one fan added on social media.

"If they trust Wilson this little, they may as well bench him," one fan added.

Wilson isn't the only notable quarterback struggling on Sunday afternoon.

Should the Jets make a move?