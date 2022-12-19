NFL World Wants Prominent Quarterback To Retire

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 31: A general view of the game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The NFL World is calling for a longtime quarterback to retire following this weekend's tough loss.

The Indianapolis Colts fell to the Minnesota Vikings in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday. Indianapolis blew a huge lead against Minnesota, once leading by four-plus scores before falling in defeat.

It's been a tough year for Matt Ryan.

Following the game, NFL fans increased their calls, wanting him to retire.

NFL fans believe it's time for Ryan to call it a career.

"Matt Ryan is one of the main problem with the Colts he needs to retire after this season," one fan wrote.

"If the Colts lose this... Matt Ryan should retire tonight. I personally couldn't take it. This loss, after that Falcons Super Bowl... Thing? Omg. Time for fly fishing and tinkering with classic roadsters," one fan added.

"Matt Ryan needs to do the Colts a favor and retire by midnight. What he’s done to the franchise should be illegal," one fan added.

"If the Colts lose Matt Ryan has to retire immediately , you can’t come back after this," another fan wrote.

Ryan's wife, meanwhile, is having some fun with the tough loss.

If this is Matt Ryan's final year, he's had quite a career.