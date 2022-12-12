NFL World Wants Prominent Referee Fired Monday

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 20: Referee Scott Novak #1 at NRG Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Bob Levey/Getty Images

Arguably the worst roughing the passer penalty of the 2022 NFL season was called on Sunday night.

The Dolphins were called for a terrible roughing the passer penalty on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Sunday night. Miami lost to Los Angeles, 23-17, on NBC.

It doesn't get much worse than this.

The call was so bad, NFL fans want to fire the referee responsible for making it.

It was Scott Novak's crew calling the Chargers vs. Dolphins game on Sunday night.

"Another horrific roughing call by the worst ref in the @nfl Scott Novak. The worst crew in the league and it’s not even close," one fan tweeted.

"Scott Novak’s crew has quietly become one of the worst in football this year," one fan added.

"Fire Scott Novak immediately," another fan added on Sunday evening.

"Lmao Scott Novak…terrible officiating crew," another fan wrote on Sunday night.

The Chargers went on to defeat the Dolphins, 23-17, on Sunday night. Los Angeles is now 7-6 on the year.