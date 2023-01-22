NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Morning

ORCHARD PARK, NY - DECEMBER 03: A referee picks up a penalty flag during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots at New Era Field on December 3, 2017 in Orchard Park, New York. New England defeats Buffalo 23-3. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday afternoon, though fans were not happy with the officiating.

Many NFL fans believe that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was treated differently than Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Are they right?

"Hmmm wasn’t this just called on the Jaguars?" one fan wondered.

NFL fans were not happy.

"SMDH. The @NFL refs have been embarrassing this year.," one fan wrote.

"Rigged,' one fan added.

"Refs win again," one fan wrote.

"They literally just called it on the Jags …," another fan wrote on social media.

"That is a penalty if it was Pat," one fan added on social media.

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Did the NFL's referees mess that one up?