NFL World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday Afternoon

It's safe to say that the NFL world isn't a big fan of one referee in particular on Sunday afternoon.

The Chiefs are taking on the Texans today.

During the game, a couple of controversial calls went against the Chiefs. Kansas City fans did not take it very well.

Even Patrick Mahomes' wife went off.

"Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she wrote.

The referee in the game is Carl Cheffers. Fans are going off on Cheffers on Sunday afternoon.

"Maybe Carl "Shouldn't even be able to work at f'ing foot locker" Cheffers isn't impartial when officiating No. 87," one fan wrote.

"Carl Cheffers just did a microphone check. The Chiefs fans here booed him," one fan added.

"Patrick Mahomes and Carl Cheffers are not on the same page today," another fan wrote.

NFL fans often want referees fired during their games, so this is nothing surprising, but it'll be interesting to see what happens moving forward.