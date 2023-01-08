NFL World Wants Referee To Be Fired On Sunday
The New England Patriots are playing a win-and-they're-in game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.
So far, it's not going great. And the referees are partially to be blamed.
The refs missed a blatant offside penalty on a Patriots drive. Fans are pretty furious.
NFL fans are furious, to the point where they're calling for the referee to be fired.
"If the refs are intent on swallowing their whistles then the Patriots need to keep pushing the envelope on both sides of the ball too," one fan wrote.
"Killed the drive," one fan added.
"11 yard swing and a loss of down. Was second and 16 after the missed call instead of 1st and 5. The blown calls this year are outrages," one fan added.
"So the refs don’t want to call offsides? Cool," one fan added on social media.
Should the NFL referee face punishment for this blatant missed call?