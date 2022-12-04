NFL World Wants Starting Quarterback Benched Sunday

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 18: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 18, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Much of the NFL world has seen enough from one starting quarterback on Sunday afternoon.

The Steelers are leading the Falcons, 16-6, at halftime of Sunday's game.

Atlanta's starting quarterback, Marcus Mariota, is not playing well. He's completed a little over 50 percent of his passes for 123 yards, no touchdowns and no picks.

Many NFL fas want to see him benched.

"Bench Mariota . He's only good for running," one fan wrote.

"Mariota needs to grab some bench!" another fan added.

"I’m sick and tired of watching mariota at Qb. Bench him," one fan wrote.

"Please just bench Mariota," another fan wrote.

"We’re grasping at straws trying to give Mariota props for making the smart play to get yards for a n easier FG attempt rather than the first down. Please bench him," another fan wrote.

Barring a second half comeback, the Falcons will drop to 5-8 on the year with the loss.