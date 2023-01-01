NFL World Wants Young Quarterback To Retire

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - NOVEMBER 06: A general view of Hard Rock Stadium during a game between the Miami Dolphins and the New York Jets on November 6, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Scary details have emerged from the concussion situation with Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to a report, Tagovailoa was unable to remember some of his decisions in the Christmas Day loss to the Green Bay Packers.

"@JayGlazer adds that on Monday, when coach Mike McDaniel asked Tua why did he made some of the decisions he was making, Tua said he doesn't remember. Which was very concerning," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

Tua is out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The NFL world is growing in concern for Tagovailoa, with many people hoping he will ultimately retire.

"Tua man please retire your brain is already soup," one fan wrote.

"Please retire. Now. Continuing to play football in the NFL will continue to damage your brain, and CTE (or something worse) will start to knock on the door. For the sake of your health, please retire," one fan added.

"Please retire Tua!!!!! My anxiety can’t take it no more Bro Sad to say this but it’s gotta happen," one fan added.

"Either Tua gotta sit out for the rest of the season or retire because that’s 3 concussions this season. Week 3-4 and last week. Miami need to save their QB," one fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Head coach Mike McDaniel speaks with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins in the fourth quarter of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with a high pick in the draft, but no one would blame him if he put his health first.