NFL World Was Concerned About Patrick Mahomes' Wife Today

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The NFL World was concerned about Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, on Sunday afternoon.

Brittany Mahomes, who typically tweets up a storm during Chiefs games, was surprisingly quiet during Sunday afternoon's contest against the Rams.

NFL fans were a bit concerned for Brittany, wondering if she was in labor or if something else had happened.

"Mahomes seems off and @BrittanyLynne hasn’t tweeted all game. Pretty sure she’s in labor and Patrick is distracted," one fan wrote.

Fear not, though, Chiefs fans. All is well with the Mahomes family on Sunday.

"Sorry peeps I’m here," she wrote.

"Been occupied."

Brittany confirmed that she was not, in fact, in labor on Sunday afternoon.

"I am not in labor, y’all tripping," she added.

The Chiefs beat the Rams, 26-10, on Sunday afternoon, improving to 9-2 on the season.