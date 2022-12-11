NFL World Was Not Happy With Patrick Mahomes' Family

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 30: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses his finance Brittany Matthews before the start of the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals upset the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend.

During the game, members of Patrick Mahomes' family took issue with the officiating crew.

Both Mahomes' wife, Brittany, and mother, Randi, called out the Bengals and the referees for some controversial calls.

"I mean at this point it’s just a joke. We can never catch a break," Brittany wrote on Twitter.

NFL fans didn't love that.

"Third least penalized team in the NFL can't catch a break. Cry," one fan added.

"That’s what happens when you’re # 1 in the afc babe. Oh well. Bring it," another fan wrote.

Mahomes' mom, Randi, also took issue with the Bengals and the referees.

"Come on now," she tweeted in response to this play by the Bengals.

It's not uncommon for fans to speak out about the referees during games, but when it's the family of the league's best quarterback, it's going to draw attention.

Should Mahomes' family be more reserved on social media?