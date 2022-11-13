NFL World Worried About Aaron Rodgers On Sunday

Is Aaron Rodgers OK?

The Green Bay Packers star quarterback doesn't appear to be close to 100 percent health against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers, who's been playing through a thumb injury, appears to be bothered by it already on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback appeared to be in pain on the sideline.

It doesn't look good.

The NFL world is worried about Rodgers' status against the Cowboys on Sunday.

"Sure looks like they're checking out Aaron Rodgers right thumb on the sideline," one fan wrote.

"Packers staffers trying to stop SkyCam from spying on Rodgers' thumb. It's all happening," one fan added.

"If Rodgers' thumb is not ok, just play Jordan Love at this point," one fan wrote.

Rodgers appeared to be in serious pain against the Cowboys on Sunday.

The Packers come into Sunday's game against the Cowboys at 3-6 on the season.

Green Bay will certainly need a big game from Rodgers to have a chance at upsetting Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers and the Cowboys are currently in the second quarter. The game is airing on FOX.