NFL World Worried About Aaron Rodgers Tonight

Aaron Rodgers appears to be in major pain on Sunday night.

The Green Bay Packers are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles on NBC's "Sunday Night Football." Late in the second half, Rodgers appears to be grimacing with every throw.

Rodgers is already playing through a fractured thumb injury, which came to light earlier this week.

Now, Rodgers appears to be in major pain as he's throwing the football.

"Aaron Rodgers is grimacing in pain after every throw," NFL reporter Jeff Howe tweeted.

NFL fans are concerned for Rodgers and his status on Sunday evening.

"Um… Rodgers…? I didn’t like that grimace you had…." one fan wrote.

"IF Rodgers can barely stand without grimacing why not go all in on the rush? Not like he can sling it all that far," one fan added.

"Broadcast showing Aaron Rodgers pointing to his ribcage and grimacing. Something to keep an eye on on top of his thumb injury," another fan added.

Rodgers is in so much pain, he went into the locker room, presumably to undergo treatment of some kind.

The Eagles are currently beating the Packers, 34-23, on Sunday evening.