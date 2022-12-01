NFL World Worried About Antonio Brown Thursday

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 15: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

An arrest warrant has been issued for former NFL star wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown, who last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is facing an arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident.

"Former Buc WR Antonio Brown accused of domestic violence. According to court docs, mother of 4 of his kids says he locked her out of her Tampa house, tossed out her belongings, threatened to shoot her, threw a shoe at her, then refused @TampaPD request to come out," FOX 13 reported.

Brown's alleged actions are obviously reprehensible. However, it's also fair to just worry about Brown at this point.

The once star NFL wide receiver has clearly taken a serious downward trend in recent years.

"I think it's at least reasonable to believe that Antonio Brown has been a different human being since that hit from Vontaze Burfict," one fan wrote.

"This is only going to get worst for Antonio Brown, not better. Someone needs to step in NOW and help this brother. This will end terribly and the worst part is we all know it’s coming," another fan wrote.

"Thinking about how the Buccaneers signed Antonio Brown after he was accused of sexual assault (and suspended by the NFL for it) and spoke about how he'd grown as a person and deserved a second chance," another fan wrote.

Hopefully nothing worse happens from here.