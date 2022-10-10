NFL World Worried About Joe Burrow Sunday Night

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 09: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images) Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The NFL world continues to worry about Joe Burrow playing behind this offensive line in Cincinnati.

Burrow, who faced a lot of pressure from opposing defenses last year, has been running for his life against the Ravens on Sunday evening.

Fans remain worried.

"Seriously sorry for Joe B’s health behind this flippin OL…" Louis Riddick tweeted.

"Yeah…I know all sacks aren’t solely on the OL. Can see that he likes to hold the ball. Can also see that they are turnstiles too often."

NFL fans continue to express their concerns, too.

"Going to have the shelf life of a running back messing with them," one fan wrote.

"At what point does it become more than the OL?" another fan wondered.

"I was told it was improved tho," another fan said sarcastically today.

Baltimore is leading Cincinnati, 10-0, in the first half of Sunday night's game.