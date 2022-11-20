NFL World Worried About Justin Fields On Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Justin Fields #1 of the Chicago Bears walks across the field in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the game at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The NFL World is worried about Chicago Bears starting quarterback Justin Fields on Sunday afternoon.

Fields, who's looked great in recent weeks, appears to be injured this afternoon.

The former Ohio State star quarterback has not been running the ball with any urgency. He appears to be dealing with a hamstring injury.

"Clearly something with Fields where he doesn't want to take off and run right now. Hamstring?" one fan wrote.

"I’m getting nervous hearing all this chatter about Fields’ hamstring," one fan added.

"Justin Fields. Tore his hamstring. Get him out the game bro!" one fan added.

Hopefully Fields is just playing a bit hampered on Sunday afternoon and it's nothing too serious.

The Bears and the Falcons are playing on FOX.