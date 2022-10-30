NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 09: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs against the Buffalo Bills during the third quarter at Highmark Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

The NFL World is worried about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday.

The Steelers are taking on the Eagles and their ferocious pass rush on Sunday afternoon.

Pickett has already sustained some big hits.

Pickett has made some good throws on Sunday, but he's been running for his life at times, too.

"Kenny Pickett might no live long enough to see the end of this game. The #Eagles pass-rush is ridiculous right now," one fan wrote.

"Ts and Ps to Kenny Pickett, guy might get killed today," another fan added.

The Steelers and the Eagles are currently tied, 7-7, on Sunday afternoon.