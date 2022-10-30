NFL World Worried About Kenny Pickett On Sunday
The NFL World is worried about Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett on Sunday.
The Steelers are taking on the Eagles and their ferocious pass rush on Sunday afternoon.
Pickett has already sustained some big hits.
Pickett has made some good throws on Sunday, but he's been running for his life at times, too.
"Kenny Pickett might no live long enough to see the end of this game. The #Eagles pass-rush is ridiculous right now," one fan wrote.
"Ts and Ps to Kenny Pickett, guy might get killed today," another fan added.
The Steelers and the Eagles are currently tied, 7-7, on Sunday afternoon.