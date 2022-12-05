NFL World Worried About Patrick Mahomes Sunday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - SEPTEMBER 12: Quarterback Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Arrowhead Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Is Patrick Mahomes not at 100 percent?

The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback limped off the field prior to an errant field goal attempt late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon.

Mahomes appeared to be in some pain as he walked off the field against the Bengals.

"That limp for Mahomes isn't great..." one fan wrote.

"Walk that lil limp off Mahomes. We got business to finish lol," one fan added.

"Mahomes is not mobile anymore with that limp," another fan wrote.

"Don’t love that Mahomes limp…" another fan wrote on Sunday night.

Chiefs fans were frustrated by the field goal decision, but if Mahomes isn't at 100 percent, the decision to not go for it makes sense.

The Chiefs are trailing the Bengals, 27-24, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

The game is on CBS.