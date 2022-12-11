NFL World Worried About Trevon Diggs On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 10: Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) pumps up the crowd during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants on October 10, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys secondary has already taken some big hits this year and another one appears to be on the way.

Sunday afternoon, Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs has left the game with an apparent hand injury. Diggs was reportedly in serious pain on the sideline.

Diggs just left the bench and went into the locker room with trainers on Sunday afternoon.

Cowboys fans are understandably worried about his status on Sunday.

"OH, NO: PLEASE DON'T TELL ME TREVON DIGGS HAS A BROKEN BONE IN HIS LEFT HAND," Skip Bayless wrote.

"Jourdan Lewis - out for season. Anthony Brown - out for season. Trevon Diggs - headed to locker room for eval on hand. TLDR if you can play cornerback, please let the Cowboys know," Jori Epstein added.

This did not look good.

Hopefully, it's just a stinger or something not too serious, but it doesn't look promising right now.