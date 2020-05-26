NFLPA Director Rates Likelihood Of 2020 Season From 1 To 10

Earlier this offseason, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell suggested the 2020 season will go on as scheduled.

The Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs get the party started with a highly-anticipated game in early September. While players, coaches and fans have expressed optimism about the start of the season, others remain a little more skeptical.

Last week, NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith made an appearance on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel. During the show, Gumbel asked Smith how confident he is that the season will start on time.

Smith initially punted on the question before eventually giving an answer out of 10. He went with a “six, seven” suggesting he’s not as optimistic the season will be played.

Here’s his full response, via Pro Football Talk:

“Well, UVA law graded on a curve. So I’m gonna go with a, you know, probably a six, seven. But, you know, look, a lot depends on what happens with the other sports. And to say that we aren’t looking at what’s going to be happening in basketball and baseball — and we’re not looking at how they work through these things, we would — I’d be lying to you if we’re not. So how about if I go with six, seven on a curve?”

It’s Smith’s job to be relatively pessimistic and put the health of the players first and foremost.

Meanwhile, NFL fans will continue to hope the 2020 goes on as planned.