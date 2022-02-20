NFLPA Releases Letter On Upcoming Scouting Combine

The NFL Players Association has now commented on the league’s controversial plans for its upcoming annual scouting combine.

On Saturday, NFL insider Tom Pelissero published a letter the NFL sent to draft prospects detailing its intention to hold this year’s combine in a “bubble” environment due to COVID-19. Not surprisingly, this decision was met with plenty of blowback.

This afternoon, Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport shared the letter the NFLPA disseminated to agents voicing their disapproval of the plan in particular and the NFL Scouting Combine as a whole.

“We have spoken to several agents to reinforce our longstanding opposite to the NFL Scouting Combine and agree and support the decisions by those who do not attend,” the letter reads. “The combination of the NFL’s proposed “bubble” and fact that we still have an antiquated system of every team doctor examining players and having them perform yet again needs serious modification or elimination.”

The @NFLPA has sent a letter to every agent weighing in on the current plans for the NFL Scouting Combine, voicing its hope for “fair treatment.” pic.twitter.com/S5FKl8Y4Qb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 20, 2022

Most likely, this letter won’t have much, if any, tangible effect on prospects going to the combine. The new regulations themselves might though.

If a player was on the fence about attending and now doesn’t want to put himself through the extra protocols, he could choose to opt out of the combine and focus on pro days/individual workouts later in the process.