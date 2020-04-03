NFL’s Chief Medial Officer Has Telling Comment On 2020 Season

The NFL would love nothing more than to start the 2020 season on time. But Dr. Allen Sills – the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer – isn’t too optimistic.

The global pandemic has delayed all winter and spring sports for the foreseeable future. With no postponement end in sight, the NFL – alongside the NCAA – continues to examine all options, one of them being suspending the 2020 season until further notice.

Some are optimistic regarding football season starting on time, but Dr. Sills isn’t too confident. Unless the widespread virus magically disappears in coming months, the NFL’s Chief Medical Officer believes reopening a team sport is a long ways away.

“As long as we’re still in a place where when a single individual tests positive for the virus that you have to quarantine every single person who was in contact with them in any shape, form or fashion, then I don’t think you can begin to think about reopening a team sport,” Sills said, via Mark Burns. “Because we’re going to have positive cases for a very long time.”

This certainly isn’t positive news for sports fans hoping the NFL can start in the fall.

On the bright side, information on the pandemic is changing daily.

If virus cases can drastically lessen by the fall, Roger Goodell and the NFL will have a major decision to make.