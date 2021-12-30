Earlier this week, the NFL lost legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden. He passed away unexpectedly at the age of 85.

On Thursday, the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams about its plans to honor Madden this weekend.

“As you know, the NFL lost a true giant on Tuesday with the passing of John Madden,” the memo said. “To help honor his legacy, we ask that each home team in Week 17 observe a moment of silence in his memory just prior to the start of the game.”

The memo included a recommendation for every home team this week. The NFL wants a certain public address announcement to play prior to the national anthem.

“Ladies and gentlemen, earlier this week the NFL family lost a Hall of Fame coach, broadcaster and friend with the passing of John Madden,” the NFL’s recommended public address announcement reads. “At this time, please stand and join in a moment of silent reflection in memory of John Madden, who had an indelible impact of football, the NFL and generations of fans.”

Madden captivated so many fans with his passion for football. It’s only fitting that NFL teams honor his legacy on the gridiron.

Our thoughts are with the Madden family.