Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of 49ers Star Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa had a tough 2020 season, as he missed most of the year with an injury. However, 2021 appears to be going better for the San Francisco 49ers star, both on and off of the field.

The former Ohio State Buckeyes standout appears to have a new girlfriend.

Bosa seemingly made things Instagram official with student and model Jenna Berman, who has more than 250,000 followers on the social media platform.

The San Francisco 49ers standout posted a photo of himself and Jenna lounging on a boat together in Florida.

Bosa is a South Florida native and Berman appears to live in Miami.

Berman is a student and a business woman. She and her sister have an emerging cookie business that has been surging in recent months.

The social media star has more than 260,000 followers on Instagram. She was previously linked to St. Louis Cardinals star pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Bosa and the 49ers are hoping to rebound in a big way in 2021.

San Francisco, thanks mostly to injuries, was a big disappointment in 2020. However, the 49ers are hoping to get healthy and, potentially, make a big upgrade at the quarterback position.

Kyle Shanahan’s team made a blockbuster move to get up to No. 3 overall in the NFL Draft. The 49ers are widely expected to select a quarterback.

Perhaps we’ll see Berman in the stands of some playoff games in 2022.