Nick Chubb Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Bengals

The Cleveland Browns have enjoyed considerable success against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland has won the last five meetings against its AFC North foe, including a 32-12 victory in Week 8. Joe Burrow has yet to defeat the Browns.

Despite that upper hand, Browns running back Nick Chubb said his team can't get too confident entering Week 14's rematch.

"It’s a new game," Chubb said, per Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. "It’s a new week. We can’t go on what we did in the past. We have to look at it as today and right now. All that happened in the past, it doesn’t do anything for us now, so come in today and get back to work."

Chubb continued to feast on the division rival when garnering 101 rushing yards and two touchdowns in their Halloween matchup. He has 862 yards and eight touchdowns in eight career games (seven Browns wins) against the Bengals.

The Browns haven't bested another team with a winning record, and the Bengals have responded to that blowout loss with a four-game winning streak. Cincinnati is a six-point home favorite despite's Cleveland's head-to-head dominance.

Chubb is "sure" the Bengals are out for revenge this Sunday at Paycor Stadium. The NFL's second-leading rusher will nevertheless look to run the Browns to another win.