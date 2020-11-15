The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns RB Nick Chubb Had The Smartest Play Of The Day

Nick Chubb running the football for the Cleveland Browns.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball in front of Kendall Fuller #23 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

It’s not often a player gets praised for not scoring a touchdown, but Browns fans are doing just that for Nick Chubb after Sunday’s victory over Houston.

The Cleveland running back busted out a huge 59-yard run late in the fourth quarter with the Browns leading 10-7. Chubb beat the defenders on the edge and tiptoed his way down the sideline with only green grass in front of him. With 56 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts remaining for the Texans, the former Georgia Bulldog made a heads-up decision to step out at the one-yard line.

The Browns were then able to get in the victory formation and kneel out the clock.

Browns fans were no doubt happy with the decision, finishing off their sixth win of the season. On the other hand, Chubb fantasy managers and sports betters all across the country were screaming at their TVs. The money line coming into the game was (-3.5) in favor of the Browns. Chubb’s decision was an all-time bad beat for anyone who took Cleveland (-4).

In his first game back after missing four games with a knee injury, Chubb rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. The return of the star running back will certainly boost a Browns offense that lost its No. 1 receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Cleveland takes on Philadelphia next Sunday.


About Matt Audilet

Matt is an intern at The Spun.