Browns RB Nick Chubb Had The Smartest Play Of The Day

It’s not often a player gets praised for not scoring a touchdown, but Browns fans are doing just that for Nick Chubb after Sunday’s victory over Houston.

The Cleveland running back busted out a huge 59-yard run late in the fourth quarter with the Browns leading 10-7. Chubb beat the defenders on the edge and tiptoed his way down the sideline with only green grass in front of him. With 56 seconds left on the clock and no timeouts remaining for the Texans, the former Georgia Bulldog made a heads-up decision to step out at the one-yard line.

The Browns were then able to get in the victory formation and kneel out the clock.

Nick Chubb ripped off a 59-yard run and stopped at the 1-yard line 😲 (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/IK5Pbpyyi1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 15, 2020

Browns fans were no doubt happy with the decision, finishing off their sixth win of the season. On the other hand, Chubb fantasy managers and sports betters all across the country were screaming at their TVs. The money line coming into the game was (-3.5) in favor of the Browns. Chubb’s decision was an all-time bad beat for anyone who took Cleveland (-4).

Browns RB Nick Chubb just ripped off a MASSIVE run for 59 yards and then with no defenders anywhere near him…stepped out of bounds because Houston had no timeouts left and the game would be over. The Browns, who were 3.5-point favorites, win 10-7. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 15, 2020

In his first game back after missing four games with a knee injury, Chubb rushed for 126 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. The return of the star running back will certainly boost a Browns offense that lost its No. 1 receiver in Odell Beckham Jr. to a season-ending knee injury in Week 7.

Cleveland takes on Philadelphia next Sunday.