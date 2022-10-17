Nick Sirianni Had 2-Word Message For Cowboys After Win

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni was a happy man on Sunday night.

The Eagles topped the Cowboys, 26-17, to remain undefeated on the year.

Following the game, the Eagles head coach had a two-word message for the Cowboys sideline.

"F--- you," he could be seen saying.

The Eagles head coach continued to talk following the big win on Sunday night.

“How bout them Eagles!” he yelled on the way to the locker room.

The Eagles improved to 6-0 with the win on Sunday night, while the Cowboys dropped to 4-2.

The rematch on Christmas Eve should be fun.