Nick Sirianni Has Brutally Honest Admission On Eagles Loss

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their first blemish of the 2022 season when losing 32-21 to the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Philadelphia turned the ball over three times through an 8-0 start before relinquishing three fumbles and a pick in Week 10. During the post-game press conference, head coach Nick Sirianni lamented his team making a "ton of mistakes" during the defeat.

"We didn't play our type of game," Sirianni said. "We made mistakes. We had penalties. We had uncharacteristic fumbles. We threw an interception. We didn't do a good enough job."

The Eagles also committed seven penalties, most notably Brandon Graham's roughing the passer on Taylor Heinicke. The foul gave Washington a fresh set of downs to run the clock, giving Philadelphia the ball back with just five seconds remaining.

Sirianni said it "seems like everything is going against you" when playing poorly in all three facets (offense, defense, and special teams).

“You create your own luck. And we played like crap," he said (h/t Pro Football Talk). "We didn’t do a good enough job. If it feels like things go against you, those plays, those scenarios, when you play like that, get magnified. Whether it was the right call or the wrong call. We made our own luck today, and it was bad."

While the Eagles didn't play up to their lofty standards, they still brandish the NFL's best record with an NFC-high plus-79 point differential. They remain in the driver's seat despite several miscues costing them a game against a division foe.

Philadelphia will aim for a cleaner performance when facing the Indianapolis Colts this Sunday.