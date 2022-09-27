Nick Sirianni Makes His Opinion On Doug Pederson Clear

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 12: Jalen Hurts #1 and head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrate a touchdown during the second quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Doug Pederson will return to Philadelphia this Sunday when his Jacksonville Jaguars face the Eagles.

Many Eagles fans likely still have fond feelings for Pederson, who led the team to their only Super Bowl championship. Their new head coach, Nick Sirianni, also appreciates his predecessor.

Per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports, Sirianni said he has a "ton of respect" for Pederson.

During Monday's radio interview on 94 WIP, the second-year head coach called Pederson "a really phenomenal coach."

"He did something in this city that I hope to do," Sirianni said. "He won a championship, and so I got a lot of respect for him. I know his team is going to be well coached."

Sirianni then noted all the familiar faces Philadelphia encounters early this season. After defeating Carson Wentz's Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Eagles will face Pederson before seeing Zach Ertz and the Arizona Cardinals next weekend.

Per Zangaro, Pederson is excited to return to his old stomping grounds despite anticipating a "mixed" response from a crowd that can get a "little hostile."

"I’m looking forward to it, getting back up there," Pederson said. "It’s been a great place. We did a lot of good things there. Looking forward to the welcome."

Both coaches are riding high into their Week 4 encounter. While the Eagles are the NFC's only undefeated team, the Jaguars are first in the AFC South following victories over the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers.

The matchup starts 1 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field.