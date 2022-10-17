Nick Sirianni Reveals Why He Was Yelling At The Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on October 16, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni had words for the Dallas Cowboys sideline at the end of Sunday night's win.

Philadelphia topped Dallas, 26-17, on Sunday Night Football. As the final seconds were ticking off the clock, Sirianni had some NSFW words for the Cowboys.

"That's game, f--k you," he could be seen yelling.

Following the game, the Eagles head coach admitted why he was yelling at the end of the contest.

"I was mad about the extracurricular activity," Sirianni told reporters. "Hey, I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You saw me, you may have seen me in the [New York] Jets game this preseason and they hit Jalen [Hurts] late out of bounds and I reacted very similar. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation there. I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit as well."

Sirianni said that's something he's always done.

"And there was a little scuffle right there, and I’m just going to stick up for our guys," Sirianni continued during his comments. "That’s just who I am. I love these guys. This is my family. I have a great family at home, great parents, great wife, great kids, great brothers, but this is my other family. Just like when my brother’s team was 0-2 to start off and somebody was making fun of my brother when I was in 6th grade when he was a senior and I stuck up for him in that scenario, I’m going to stick up for my guys in this scenario. I know they know I got their back. I know they got my back, and that’s what a team is. I love being part of a team. It’s so special. I’m 41 years old and still part of a team. That’s unbelievable and that’s a great feeling."

The Eagles improved to 6-0 with the win on Sunday night.